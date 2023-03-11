Energi Price Reaches $0.18 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $153,336.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00070507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00053192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,483,757 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

