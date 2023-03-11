Energy Vault (NRGV) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Energy Vault to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.83% -122.08% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 68 458 981 50 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energy Vault and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 168.52%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$3.34 million -3.97 Energy Vault Competitors $683.54 million $12.62 million 4.62

Energy Vault’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Vault competitors beat Energy Vault on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

