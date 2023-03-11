Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.