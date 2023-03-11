Enrique A. Conterno Sells 31,589 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

FibroGen stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $9,609,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.