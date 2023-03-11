Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

EUBG stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

