Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
EUBG stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
