Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 48,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
