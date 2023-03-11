Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 48,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

