EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $177,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

