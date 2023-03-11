EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

