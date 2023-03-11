EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,822,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,219,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 151,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

