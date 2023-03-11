EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

