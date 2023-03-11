EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

