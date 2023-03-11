Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 353,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 106,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EPOKY shares. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.71.
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
