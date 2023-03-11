Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 353,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 106,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPOKY shares. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.71.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

