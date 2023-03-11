Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet.

