Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the February 13th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

EPRT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 937,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

