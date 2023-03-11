Ethereum Classic Price Down 15.4% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $175.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.97 or 0.00083538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00340200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00691077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00545539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00160242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,798,037 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

