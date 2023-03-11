Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,480.81 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion and approximately $13.02 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,480.81 or 0.07175752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00070544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.