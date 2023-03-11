EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Update

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,713,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

EVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,577. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

