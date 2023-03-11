Everscale (EVER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.77 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $171.71 million and $5.77 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,741,124 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

