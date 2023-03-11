EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGOW remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGOW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter.

