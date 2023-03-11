Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and $1.29 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

