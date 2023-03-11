Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €20.06 ($21.34) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.00.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

