Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,795,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,043. The firm has a market cap of $438.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

