Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Fantom has a market cap of $922.76 million and approximately $210.85 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,914,093 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

