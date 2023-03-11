Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $12.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

