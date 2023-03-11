Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $140,628. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.