Fei USD (FEI) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and approximately $710,261.92 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00035548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00225413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,637.98 or 1.00022836 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94591133 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $837,003.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

