Fei USD Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $410.70 million and $875,287.91 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00035329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00225179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,466.45 or 0.99973553 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94591133 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $837,003.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

