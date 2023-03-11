FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Mark Eisner Sells 7,363 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.