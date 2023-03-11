Financial Review: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) vs. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LianBio and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.13) -1.40 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.82 million 3.12 -$35.10 million $6.26 0.19

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -32.70% -28.96% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 3,111.24% N/A -50.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LianBio has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LianBio and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

LianBio currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.37%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

