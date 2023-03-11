First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 24th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.52 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1,206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also

