First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.32

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 228791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

