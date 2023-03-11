First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Buys $27,900.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $12.72 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNWB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

