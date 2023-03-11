First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 89.3% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

FEMS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 98,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,032. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.