First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FTA stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 106,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.