First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 205.2% in February

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.52. 202,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $54.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
