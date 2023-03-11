First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 205.2% in February

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $50.52. 202,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.