First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 164.4% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 247,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $39.85. 70,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,752. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
