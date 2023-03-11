First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 76.0% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. 36,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,068. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

