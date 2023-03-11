First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,677. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

