Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.91% of Fiserv worth $2,325,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

