Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

