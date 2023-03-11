Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.62% of Five9 worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock worth $7,438,073. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FIVN opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

