Floki Inu One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.10 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $297.44 million and $48.10 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.