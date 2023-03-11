Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 262.9% in February

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. 53,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.29. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

