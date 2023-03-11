Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market cap of £126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.14. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57).

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,303.03). Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

