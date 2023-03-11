Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
LON:FOXT opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market cap of £126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.14. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57).
Foxtons Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Featured Articles
