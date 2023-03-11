Francis Davidson Purchases 29,279 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francis Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of Sonder stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of SOND opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonder during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

