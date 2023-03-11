Francis Davidson Purchases 29,279 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Francis Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of Sonder stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99.
Sonder Stock Performance
Shares of SOND opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on SOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.