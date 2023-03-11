Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 1.5%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 4,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

