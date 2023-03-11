Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE FMS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

