Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE FMS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
