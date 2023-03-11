Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.00. Freshworks shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 179,382 shares changing hands.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 398,341 shares of company stock worth $6,178,247 and have sold 1,270,113 shares worth $19,636,588. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

