Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

