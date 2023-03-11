Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TJX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 4,880,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,480. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

